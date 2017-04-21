IMMINENT SONIC DESTRUCTION And EDENSONG Announce NEXT TO NONE, DISTRICT 97 And HALF PAST FOUR As Support Acts For Co-Headlining North American Tour

Imminent Sonic Destruction and Edensong welcome progressive rockers Next To None (featuring Mike Portnoy's son, Max Portnoy), District 97, and Half Past Four as the local support in select markets for their forthcoming North American tour.

While Half Past Four will be the special guests on the tour's kick off at Hard Luck Bar in Toronto, O.N., District 97 can be caught at the band's Chicago, I.L. stop while Next To None will conclude the tour in New York City at Drom. The full itinerary is available below.

Half Past Four keyboardist Igor Kurtzman commented: "Having met the band years ago at Nearfest and later sharing the stage with them in New York, we are particularly excited to play with one of our favorite prog bands Edensong once again."

Max Portnoy, drummer of Next To None, added: "Next To None is psyched to play on the last night of the Edensong/Imminent Sonic Destruction Tour... playing in NYC is always awesome and we can't wait to see ya there!"

Continued District 97 drummer Jonathan Schang: "District 97 is really looking forward to sharing the stage with our Laser's Edge labelmates Edensong and our brothers-in-arms Imminent Sonic Destruction! Opening the night is Nomadic, a great Chicago-based fusion band. This will most certainly be a night to remember!"

Tour dates:

May

20 - Quebec City, QC - Terra Incognita Festival (Edensong only)

22 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck Bar

24 - St. Louis, MI - The Firebird

25 - Chicago, IL - Martyrs

26 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

27 - Erie, PA - Sherlock's

28 - New York City, NY - DRO