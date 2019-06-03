IMMOLATION Premier "The Distorting Light" Music Video; New Worldwide Tour Dates Announced
June 3, 2019, 8 hours ago
New York death metal giants, Immolation, have released the music video for "The Distorting Light", off their latest release, Atonement.
The video was created and directed by Robert Vigna while Angelo Damanti handled the camera work as well as served as the technical advisor and equipment specialist. The band performance was filmed at Dark City Studios in Yonkers, NY.
Immolation will spend the remainder of the year touring in support of their 2017 release, Atonement. Catch them live at the following worldwide dates:
June
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany - Metal Frenzy Open Air
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Krakow, Poland - Mystic Festival
July
2 - Quito, Equador - Teatro Demetrio A. Malta
3 - Bogota, Colombia - Ozzy Bar
4 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Buhos
5 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Rock Al Vuh
6 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepperґs Club
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks
August
9 - Brutal Assault Fest - Fortress Josefov , Czech Republic
10 - Obermehler, Germany - Party San Open Air
23 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - El Barrio
25 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - KL Metal Cam
29 - Manila, Philippines - 123 Block
September
1 - Bangkok, Thailand - Hollywood Bangkok
5 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
6 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
7 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
10 - Osaka, Japan - Pangea
11 - Nagoya, Japan - Imaike 3 Star
12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone
Recently, the band announced The Last Atonement Tour - North America 2019. Joining them as direct support on their headlining run are Denver-based death metal merchants, Blood Incantation.
September
19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s
28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
October
1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
3 - Dallas, TX - Trees
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Portland, OR - Dantes
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom
19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social
20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall
22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s
26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes
29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club