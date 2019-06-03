IMMOLATION Premier "The Distorting Light" Music Video; New Worldwide Tour Dates Announced

New York death metal giants, Immolation, have released the music video for "The Distorting Light", off their latest release, Atonement.

The video was created and directed by Robert Vigna while Angelo Damanti handled the camera work as well as served as the technical advisor and equipment specialist. The band performance was filmed at Dark City Studios in Yonkers, NY.

Immolation will spend the remainder of the year touring in support of their 2017 release, Atonement. Catch them live at the following worldwide dates:

June

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Sachsen-Anhalt, Germany - Metal Frenzy Open Air

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Krakow, Poland - Mystic Festival

July

2 - Quito, Equador - Teatro Demetrio A. Malta

3 - Bogota, Colombia - Ozzy Bar

4 - San Salvador, El Salvador - Buhos

5 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Rock Al Vuh

6 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Pepperґs Club

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

August

9 - Brutal Assault Fest - Fortress Josefov , Czech Republic

10 - Obermehler, Germany - Party San Open Air

23 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - El Barrio

25 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - KL Metal Cam

29 - Manila, Philippines - 123 Block

September

1 - Bangkok, Thailand - Hollywood Bangkok

5 - Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

6 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

7 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

10 - Osaka, Japan - Pangea

11 - Nagoya, Japan - Imaike 3 Star

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone

Recently, the band announced The Last Atonement Tour - North America 2019. Joining them as direct support on their headlining run are Denver-based death metal merchants, Blood Incantation.

September

19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s

28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

October

1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3 - Dallas, TX - Trees

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Portland, OR - Dantes

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom

19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social

20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall

22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club