IMMOLATION To Tour North America This Fall; BLOOD INCANTATION To Support
May 21, 2019, 21 minutes ago
New York-based death metal band, Immolation, have announced The Last Atonement Tour - North America 2019, taking place this fall. Joining Immolation as direct support is Blood Incantation.
Tickets on sale now at all ticketing outlets. Dates listed below.
September
19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s
28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
October
1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
3 - Dallas, TX - Trees
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Portland, OR - Dantes
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom
19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social
20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall
22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s
26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes
29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
Prio to the North American run, Broken Hope will directly support Immolation for a mini-tour of Japan. Legendary Japanese death metal band Defiled will also join the trek.
Immolation says: "Immolation is very happy to announce that we will be performing for the first time in Japan this coming September! We are excited to finally bring our live show to all our fans in Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo in September. We are also very excited to announce that joining us on this trip will be our close friends and longtime brothers in Broken Hope! Support on these shows will come from our brothers in Defiled, making this a death metal event to be remembered! We look forward to bringing our music to all the Japanese maniacs and meeting you all in September!"
Broken Hope says: "It's always been a dream for Broken Hope to tour Japan and play for everyone there. Now it's finally coming true! We're extremely happy to announce that Broken Hope will tour Japan for the first time in our existence, and to make it even better, we're going to be direct support to our very good and longtime friends in Immolation - who are also playing Japan for the first time - and we have Japan's sickest band, Defiled on board with us. We can't wait to meet you all and deliver 1000% pure death metal!"
Dates:
September
10 - Osaka, Japan - Pangea
11 - Nagoya, Japan - Imaike Three Stars
12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone