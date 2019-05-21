IMMOLATION To Tour North America This Fall; BLOOD INCANTATION To Support

New York-based death metal band, Immolation, have announced The Last Atonement Tour - North America 2019, taking place this fall. Joining Immolation as direct support is Blood Incantation.

Tickets on sale now at all ticketing outlets. Dates listed below.

September

19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

25 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s

28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

October

1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3 - Dallas, TX - Trees

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Portland, OR - Dantes

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom

19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social

20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall

22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

Prio to the North American run, Broken Hope will directly support Immolation for a mini-tour of Japan. Legendary Japanese death metal band Defiled will also join the trek.

Immolation says: "Immolation is very happy to announce that we will be performing for the first time in Japan this coming September! We are excited to finally bring our live show to all our fans in Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo in September. We are also very excited to announce that joining us on this trip will be our close friends and longtime brothers in Broken Hope! Support on these shows will come from our brothers in Defiled, making this a death metal event to be remembered! We look forward to bringing our music to all the Japanese maniacs and meeting you all in September!"

Broken Hope says: "It's always been a dream for Broken Hope to tour Japan and play for everyone there. Now it's finally coming true! We're extremely happy to announce that Broken Hope will tour Japan for the first time in our existence, and to make it even better, we're going to be direct support to our very good and longtime friends in Immolation - who are also playing Japan for the first time - and we have Japan's sickest band, Defiled on board with us. We can't wait to meet you all and deliver 1000% pure death metal!"

Dates:

September

10 - Osaka, Japan - Pangea

11 - Nagoya, Japan - Imaike Three Stars

12 - Tokyo, Japan - Cyclone