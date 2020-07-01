IMMORIUM Release “Pride” Single

Canberra melodic death metal masters Immorium have unveiled their thunderous new single “Pride”, the first taste of their forthcoming second album This Too Shall Pass, due out July 31.

At over 7-minutes long, “Pride” is a journey that takes you through the band's trademark masterstrokes - soaring hooks and crushing riffs, combined into a wonderful melting pot that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

Combining ferocious death metal and metalcore elements with the band's trademark soaring melodies and blistering instrumental work, This Too Shall Pass is a serious statement from a band who are intent on taking the world by the throat with their new material.

A quick glance at the band's resume, which has included shows alongside the likes of Dragonforce, Ne Obliviscaris, Voyager and Bloodbath, shows that the band can slug it out with the best in the game, and if this new record is anything to go by, they're set to cement their place over the next decade as one of the country’s most versatile and powerful acts.