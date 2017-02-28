IMMORTAL BIRD On Continued Support Following Van / Gear Theft - "Staggering, Inspiring, And We Are Forever Changed"

Currently on the road in the US with Withered, Immortal Bird's tour van was stolen on February 21st in Brooklyn, NY. The band lost all of their gear, merchandise and personal belongings but have opted to try and stay on the road to finish the tour. The band has checked in with the following update

"We had to see the Canadian side of Niagara Falls before heading back to the USA! It was absolutely worth the wind and cold to be able to share the view with our Withered brothers. Montreal and Toronto treated us wonderfully and we can't wait to return.

It's been an insane few days since our van/gear/merch was stolen but not a moment has passed where we haven't been awestruck by the encouragement and support that has been so generously offered to us. It's staggering, inspiring, and we are forever changed. We'll be keeping our GoFundMe open until the end of our tour, and once we are back in Chicago we will rebuild and continue planning for the future. We are nothing without the people who have so selflessly helped us. We will never forget this. Thank you."

Love and gratitude,

Rae, Nate, John, and Matt

The GoFundMe page can be found here to assist Immortal Bird in getting back on their feet.