IMMORTAL BIRD Remain On The Road Following Gear / Merchadise Theft In Brooklyn - "We Will Pull Through Because Of The Hundreds Of Friends Showing Us Unbelievable Support"

Currently on the road in the US with Withered, Immortal Bird's tour van was stolen on February 21st in Brooklyn, NY. The band lost all of their gear, merchandise and personal belongings but have opted to try and stay on the road to finish the tour. The band has checked in with the following update

"We woke up this morning to our GoFundMe hitting our goal. There really aren't words to describe our gratitude. It's still going to be a long journey replacing/recovering our gear, reprinting merch, pressing new vinyl/CDs, and finding a new van...but we will pull through because of the HUNDREDS of friends showing us unbelievable support. We are now in a rental, our pockets full of download codes, heading to Portland (Maine). See you soon, Withered! Here's a video of a brand new song we debuted on this tour, courtesy of our dear friend Frank Huang."

The GoFundMe page can be found here to assist Immortal Bird in getting back on their feet.