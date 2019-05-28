IMMORTAL BIRD Stream New Song "Vestigial Warnings"

Thrive On Neglect is the forthcoming new full-length from Chicago-based blackened death grind unit Immortal Bird, due July 5th on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. The band's second LP, and first for 20 Buck Spin, takes the perilous road of musical diversity and commands it with a bloodthirsty rage.

With a multi-layered sound running the gamut from pummeling grind and death metal to dissonant blackened metal, angular noise, and complex hardcore, Immortal Bird defy simple categorization. The band's compositions fuse into strikingly savage songs, vast in their scope and more than the sum of their disparate parts, merging the progressive and destructive into a maelstrom of raging fire. Rae Amitay's seething vocal exorcisms and targeted lyrical aggression provide the connective tissue holding the stylized violence together.

In advance of its release, Immortal Bird offers up second single, "Vestigial Warnings", for public feasting. Notes Amitay of the track, "This was the first full song we wrote together as our current configuration, and we've been playing it together for almost two years. Finally having it recorded and released feels like a significant step. Lyrically, this one is more 'political' than the rest of the material on the album. I'm not trying to be indirect by using metaphor, but I also don't want to limit people's perspective by being overt. With the 'eyeless, glowing grubs...sickly white, dying still...choir of weakened gasping...,' I'm not saying that I was thinking about certain people who occupy positions of power in this country but... Actually, that is what I'm saying. 'They'll tell you this is how it has to be. Abandon hope and worship apathy.'"

Nearly four years in the making, Thrive On Neglect is a blistering statement of intent from a band ascending into full bloom. Boasting the punishingly heavy production work of Dave Otero (Archspire, Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis) ideally suited for Immortal Bird's tumultuous arrangements and orchestrated chaos, fans of Pig Destroyer, Krallice, Converge, Full Of Hell, Noisem, Cretin, Cannibal Corpse, and Cult Leader, pay heed. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Anger Breeds Contempt”

“House Of Anhedonia”

“Vestigal Warnings”

“Avolition”

“Solace In Dead Structures”

“Quisquillian Company”

“Stumbling Toward Catharsis”

“Anger Breeds Contempt”:

In live news, Immortal Bird is in the midst of a near-two-week US tour that includes an appearance at Northwest Terror Fest as well as performances with Gadget and Cloud Rat on select shows. Remaining dates are as listed:

May

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

29 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

30 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room JL*

31 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

2 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

6 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

* with Gadget and Cloud Rat

(Photo by Andrew Rothmund)