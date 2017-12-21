IMMORTAL CHRISTMAS Parodies DIMMU BORGIR In "The Banishing" Featuring PHIL ANSELMO; New Sock Puppet Parody Video Streaming

Sock Puppet Parody return with a new holiday themed video featuring sock puppet metal band, Immortal Christmas.

"Immortal Christmas has returned to engrave their name on the naughty list, but Krampus (voiced by Philip H. Anselmo) has other plans. It’s up to Santa to save the day! This Christmas: Santa Vs Krampus!"

The new video, directed and edited by Brady Talk, features Immortal Christmas performing "The Banishing", a parody of Dimmu Borgir’s “The Serpentine Offering”. Watch below: