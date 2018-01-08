IMMORTAL Complete Work On New Album; Track Titles Revealed

The recording and mastering of the new Immortal album is completed. The band's upcoming new full-length album has been produced by Peter Tägtgren (Abyss Studio) who also produced At The Heart Of Winter, Damned In Black, Sons Of Northern Darkness and All Shall Fall.

Demonaz and Horgh comment: "We have put a massive amount of energy into this, and wanted to deliver our absolutely best. It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it. We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our 9th full length with you all."

The album will be released by Nuclear Blast Records in 2018 (release date will follow) and will contain the following tracks:

"Northern Chaos Gods"

"Into Battle Ride"

"Gates To Blashyrkh"

"Grim And Dark"

"Called To Ice"

"Where Mountains Rise"

"Blacker Of Worlds"

"Mighty Ravendark"

The lineup on the album is:

Demonaz (vocals, guitars)

Horgh (drums)

Peter Tägtgren (session bass)

(Photo: Håkon Grav)