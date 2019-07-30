IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Announce Spring 2020 North American Tour With POWERGLOVE
Texas-based extreme progressive/power metal group, Immortal Guardian, who supported guitar icon Marty Friedman on a national tour earlier this year, have confirmed their first tour of 2020 - a six-week North American trek alongside the video game-inspired group PowerGlove. A complete list of dates can be found below.
The PowerGlove tour will mark the beginning of a new album cycle for Immortal Guardian. Notably, the spring tour will see Immortal Guardian founder Gabriel Guardian doing double duty with both his band and PowerGlove, a group with which he has toured previously. Then again, Gabriel is used to multitasking, as his uncanny ability to play guitar and keyboard simultaneously has been prominently showcased on MTV and websites like Gear Gods.
“I’m so happy to be filling in on guitar/keys with my boys in PowerGlove again. The music is so fun, the fans are wonderful and the shows have a very special energy I don’t get on other metal tours,” states Gabriel Guardian. “And to do all this with my band, Immortal Guardian as direct support, I don’t think it could get any better! Looking forward to a fun tour and back-to-back sets of insane guitar/keyboard shredding every night! You definitely don’t wanna miss this tour...”
Hailing from the same state as guitar greats Dimebag Darrell and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Immortal Guardian proudly fly the flag of musical innovation and virtuosity for the Lone Star State. The group's sound is a full-frontal assault of anthemic melodies, technical rhythms, furious shred and high-flying vocals by Brazilian vocalist Carlos Zema (ex-Outworld).
Tour dates:
March
31 - Waterford, NY - Chrome
April
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
2 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
4 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51
5 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
6 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
7 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
8 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
10 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
11 - Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
12 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
18 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
22 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
23 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar and Billiards
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
30 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
May
1 - Dallas, TX - Trees
2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
6 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
7 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
8 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar