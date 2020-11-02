IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Unveils Lyric Video For New Single "Read Between The Lines"; Psychosomatic Album Due In February

Immortal Guardian - the extreme progressive/power metal quartet - has unveiled a lyric video, the day before elections, for “Read Between The Lines”, the first single from their forthcoming concept album, Psychosomatic. The clip can be seen below, and the song itself is available for streaming and purchase on digital music platforms such as Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify.

“In today’s digital age, misinformation is spread at a faster rate more than ever. It’s mind-blowing how these social media tools created to connect us are now being used to push all sorts of nonsense at the expense of society’s mental health. I’ve seen so many friends and family stop talking to one another simply because of things that were shared online; which most of the time weren’t true or were exaggerated,” explains guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian. “We made ‘Read Between The Lines’ because of the firestorm of misinformation and hate on the internet that is influencing people to live or think in a certain way. Gotta dig for the truth within the lies and not believe everything you see just because it is ‘news.’”

Psychosomatic will be released by M-Theory Audio on February 12, with pre-orders on CD and limited-edition purple vinyl available here.

Much like the rest of their new album, the lyric video for “Read Between The Lines” is a product of the extraordinary events of 2020 that have affected millions of people around the world. After winning over new audiences with their acclaimed 2018 debut full-length Age Of Revolution and touring relentlessly alongside fellow shredders such as Marty Friedman, Powerglove and Exmortus, Immortal Guardian gathered in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year to begin recording their second album. As the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent pandemic began to ensue, each member of the band retreated to their respective hometowns. With shutdowns around the world being enforced, the band completely scrapped the record that they had been working on and were heavily inspired to write and create a new thematic record about their emotions surrounding current events.

The result is a truly multi-national record, with guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian remaining in Las Vegas, vocalist Carlos Zema recording his vocals from his home in Brazil, new drummer Justin Piedimonte joining the band from his hometown in Montreal, Canada, and new bassist Josh Lopez remaining in Immortal Guardian's native Texas. The video for “Read Between The Lines” - produced and directed by SBLGA - also saw the members of Immortal Guardian contributing remotely from their respective homes, and shows off the continued refinement of their full-frontal assault of anthemic melodies, technical rhythms, furious shred and high-flying vocals.

The group - founded by Gabriel Guardian, whose uncanny ability to play guitar and keyboard simultaneously has been showcased on MTV's “Amazingness” and on his unique dual-instrument covers of classics by the likes of Iron Maiden, Pantera and Guns N' Roses that have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube - began building their following through multiple self-released EPs before signing with M-Theory Audio for the 2018 release of their first full-length record, Age Of Revolution. The band has also performed live alongside some of the biggest names in metal, including Judas Priest, Dragonforce, Kamelot, Symphony X, Sonata Arctica, Slayer, Metal Church, Soilwork and Steve Vai, and in countries such as Brazil and Russia, and during high-profile performances at ESPN's X Games, South By Southwest and the Fun Fun Fun Fest.

Psychosomatic is the next step in Immortal Guardian’s evolution while still capturing the band’s exhilarating trademark melding of melodic power metal with progressive/shred tendencies. More information about the album will be revealed in the weeks to come.

Immortal Guardian is:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Josh Lopez – bass