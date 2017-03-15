IMMORTAL MACHINERY Release Track-By-Track Videos For Upcoming An Imperfect Storm Album
UK-based dark/melodic metal band, Immortal Machinery, have uploaded thee track-by-track videos for their upcoming album, An Imperfect Storm, to be released on April 7th. A lyric video for the album track, “I Did It For You”, as well as audio samples are also available, all available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“I’m Not Sorry” (featuring Chasing Dragons’ Tank)
“Die With Me - A Soldier's Song”
“Tongues Of Fire”
“Nail Me Upside Down”
“I Did It For You”
“Apocalypse Forever”
“Greater Love”
“Call Me Cain (He Never Died)” (featuring Kieran McGourty, ex-Sufferance)
“Barbiturate Blues”
Track-by-track #1:
Track-by-track #2:
Track-by-track #3:
“I Did It For You” lyric video:
Samples: