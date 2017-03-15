IMMORTAL MACHINERY Release Track-By-Track Videos For Upcoming An Imperfect Storm Album

UK-based dark/melodic metal band, Immortal Machinery, have uploaded thee track-by-track videos for their upcoming album, An Imperfect Storm, to be released on April 7th. A lyric video for the album track, “I Did It For You”, as well as audio samples are also available, all available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“I’m Not Sorry” (featuring Chasing Dragons’ Tank)

“Die With Me - A Soldier's Song”

“Tongues Of Fire”

“Nail Me Upside Down”

“I Did It For You”

“Apocalypse Forever”

“Greater Love”

“Call Me Cain (He Never Died)” (featuring Kieran McGourty, ex-Sufferance)

“Barbiturate Blues”



Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

Track-by-track #3:

“I Did It For You” lyric video:

Samples: