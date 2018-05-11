IMMORTAL Release Official Lyric Video For "Northern Chaos Gods"; More Album Details Revealed

On July 6th, Norwegian black metal legends Immortal will unleash their first studio album since All Shall Fall, released almost nine years ago. The legendary band has forged Northern Chaos Gods, an album which takes Immortal back to its roots. The album features eight new tracks consisting of 45 minutes of merciless speed and icy darkness, all massive songs in the true Immortal way. An official lyric video for the album's title track can be found below.

The band has once again been focusing on making their music without much outside influence. "We are eternally dedicated to Immortal and our own musical past. The album is conceptual, and the first step in the reclaiming of our past grimness and attitude. Loyalty to the fans and our own musical history is very significant in this. Our new album will soon be available, with songs from the very gates of Blashyrkh - the realm of all darkness and cold."

Pre-order the new album in various bundles here.

Tracklisting:

"Northern Chaos Gods"

"Into Battle Ride"

"Gates To Blashyrkh"

"Grim And Dark"

"Called To Ice"

"Where Mountains Rise"

"Blacker Of Worlds"

"Mighty Ravendark"

"Northern Chaos Gods" lyric video:

A 7'' vinyl single for "Northern Chaos Gods" will be available in three different colours and is strictly limited edition. The digital version of the track is available today, while the physical single is out on May 25th, in the following editions:

- Black vinyl (limited to 400 pieces)

- White vinyl (limited to 500 pieces - mailorder exclusive)

- Red vinyl (limited to 300 pieces - mailorder exclusive)

The 7'' is now available for pre-order here.

On April 14th, BraveWords scribe Carl Begai joined a group of international journalists for an exclusive listen to Immortal's new album. Check out the feature here.

The line-up on the album is:

Demonaz (vocals, guitars)

Horgh (drums)

Peter Tägtgren (session bass)

(Photo - Anne Swallow)