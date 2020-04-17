IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh To Be Released on Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl

Nuclear Blast have launched the pre-order for the limited edition double vinyl edition (green, grey, and white - 300 each) of Immortal's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh, released on DVD in 2010.

All content is from the Wacken Open Air set they performed in 2007, as part of their comeback tour, The Seventh Date of Blashyrkh. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

A.

"The Sun No Longer Rises"

"Withstand The Fall Of Time"

"Sons Of Northern Darkness"

B.

"Tyrants"

"One By One"

"Wrath From Above"

"Unholy Forces Of Evil"

C.

"Unsilent Storms In The North Abyss"

"At The Heart Of Winter"

"Battles In The North"

"Blashyrkh (Mighty Ravendark)"

D. Screen Print