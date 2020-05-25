IMONOLITH Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Members Release New Quarantine Sessions Video, "Forgone"

Imonolith, featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush), have released their latest Quarantine Sessions video, “Forgone”, from the band’s debut, State Of Being. The video is available today on the Music Choice network in the United States.

The “Forgone” Quarantine Sessions video is available to 60 million national households on Music Choice’s Metal channel, as well as Music Choice On-Demand, and Music Choice’s website and app.

To make the most of extra time at home, Imonolith is assembling a Quarantine Sessions video, released every Monday, in sequential order for each of the tracks from their debut album, State Of Being. The band is staying connected with fans, as well, with live Instagram chats each Tuesday.

Drummer Ryan “RVP” Van Poederooyen comments: “Hey everyone, another week, but not just another ‘Quarantine Session’ video. These videos have been a lot of fun for the band to make and believe it or not, we put a ton of effort into each video we release. Every band member shoots video footage in multiple angles, Jon ends up editing all the video footage together and our Social Media team puts the final touches on the whole thing. We hope all you guys have liked them up to date.

This week’s ‘Quarantine Session’ video is for the song ‘Forgone’ off of our debut album, State Of Being. This has been one of the more popular songs outside of the singles we have released for the album. This song is about how the human race can collectively come together world-wide and create a positive environment to live in, or work against each other and create a negative environment that can create war, racism, terrorism, among many other negatives. The question we’re left with is regarding the negative in the world: ‘Is all Forgone?’ If not, how can we collectively better ourselves and our environment? Musically, it’s on the heavier side of things, while maintaining vocal hooks and has subtle touches of prog throughout. It’s a fun song for us to play. We hope you guys dig this video playthrough of it!

See you for our live feed on our Instagram Page at 12:30 PM, Pacific Time on Tuesday, where a couple members of the band will chat with you all and discuss the ‘Forgone' Quarantine Session video.

Stay safe and healthy out there!”

State Of Being album details below.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"

(Photo - Erich Saide)