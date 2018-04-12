IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Check In From The Studio; Vocals For Debut Album Complete

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band, Imonolith. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The band has checked in from the studio:

"We have been busy recoding various parts for our upcoming recording. Jon Howard had to get all of his vocal parts done before he went on tour with his band, Threat Signal. Check them out in April if they're coming to a city near you in the USA! All that we're going to say about, Jon is that he absolutely nailed his vocal parts. Our producer, Jason Van Poederooyen has worked with a lot of A-List talented singers through the years and he was impressed with Jon's pitch, performance and vocal ability... you can add Jon to that list. We can't wait for you all to hear some music soon, so you can hear, Jon and the rest of the band play some crushing, riff filled tunes with vocal hooks for days. More news and studio tidbits to come soon!"

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums