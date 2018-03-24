IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD And THREAT SIGNAL Hit The Studio; Drum Tracking Complete

Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Following his announcement that he has put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus while he works on other projects, two members of DTP have teamed up with a couple of members of Townsend's former group, Strapping Young Lad, to form a new band. Joining drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen and guitarist Brian "Beav" Waddell (who played bass in DTP) are bassist Byron Stroud, second guitarist Jed Simon and vocalist Jon Howard.

The new band is now officially known as Imonolith. They are now active on social media via Facebook and Instagram. Check both pages for information and updates.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"Ryan Van Poederooyen completed some of the Imonolith drum tracks yesterday for our first album. All we can say is we're beyond lucky to have an A-List producer, engineer and mixer in Jay Van Poederooyen. Yesterday, Ryan said, without a doubt in his mind, he got the best sounding drum sound out of ANY recording he's ever done. Hands down. No question. RVP's Sonor drums and Sabian cymbals sounded simply incredible. The whole band was beyond stoked. Jay said it's the best drum sound he's dialled up in his career to date. That's saying something! Natural drums, NO SAMPLES! It was a great start to the recording. Today we're on to Jed's guitars. Stay posted for more pics and updates as we go along. Thanks for the support and stay posted!"

Band lineup:

-Jon Howard (Threat Signal) - Vocals

-Jed Simon (Vimic, Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr) - Guitar

-Brian "Beav" Waddell (Devin Townsend Project) - Guitar

-Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad) - Bass

-Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project) - Drums

Photo by LIM SANG Photography