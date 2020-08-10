IMONOLITH Guitarist BRIAN WADDELL Gives A Tour Of His Heavy Metal-Themed Sushi Restaurant (Video)

Imonolith's "Imonoblab" series is about showing the different sides of each members personality. They have checked in with a new episode, found below.

"Brian 'Beav' Waddell (pictured right) may have a passion for playing guitar but it doesn't end there. He is also in the restaurant business with one of his best friends, Keith Kamizato. The restaurant is called Sushi K and is known for having the best sushi in Vancouver, BC, Canada along with a little metal twist. Watch this episode and find out what's going on at this killer sushi joint!"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"