IMONOLITH Launch New Online Series Behind The Vocals: Episode 1 - "We Never Forget"

Canadian bashers Imonolith have issued the following update:

"Welcome to the first episode of 'Behind the Vocals' with Jon Howard.

We're always trying to release new and interesting stuff for our followers. We thought it would be cool to let you know what our vocalist, Jon Howard sounds like in the raw. No editing, all one take... straight up singing. Here's what Jon had to say about this first episode himself:

'I thought the best thing for me to do for this series is sing a song straight through with ZERO edits or tuning. Front to back!! Couple little flaws but its real as fuck. Let me know what you think!'

You heard the man, list what you think in the comment section here and let us know what song from our debut album you would like Jon to do for the next Behind The Vocals episode! Thanks as always for the support and stay tuned for more Behind The Vocals."

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"