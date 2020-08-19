IMONOLITH Members Talk Business Side Of Music In Instagram Live Feed Today

(Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush).They have checked in with the following update:

"Imonolith Instagram Live Feed taking place at 2pm PST / 5pm EST today (Wednesday, August 19th) with Jon Howard and Ryan Van Poederooyen. They will be talking with you guys about the business side of the music industry; stuff like how our tours are booked, running your own label, costs of putting out an album and more. Tune in, ask questions and hang with the boys!"

Check out the official Imonolith Instagram page here.

Imonolith recently released their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"