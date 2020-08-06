IMONOLITH Post Behind The Vocals: Episode 2 - "The Mourning"

Canadian bashers Imonolith have posted the second episode of their online series, Behind The Vocals, which gives fans the opportunity to hear what singer Jon Howard sounds like in the raw. No editing, all one take, straight up singing. Here's what Jon had to say about this episode:

"This episode I'm singing through 'The Mourning' from front to back. My goal for this series is to make it very raw and real, however my audio recording setup for vocals sounds reeeeally good, so I left the video camera audio on as well. I want that studio sound but live room as well. Also, one thing to note is the few backup vocals. Those are pre recorded since they are Scotty’s parts for live. Hope you enjoy! I’m havin a blast doing these!"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video:

"Instinct" video:

"Dig"