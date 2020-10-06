IMONOLITH Post Behind The Vocals: Episode 4 - "Persevere"

Canadian bashers Imonolith have posted the second episode of their online series, Behind The Vocals, which gives fans the opportunity to hear what singer Jon Howard sounds like in the raw. No editing, all one take, straight up singing. Here's what Jon had to say about this episode:

"If my head looks like it was going to explode during this video, it probably was!! This is a tough song to nail properly from front to back, but I felt like this was the day to take it on. I had already worked a full day in the wood shop, but it was time to persevere and crush these vocals in the evening. The reason this song is a bit tougher than the rest is because of the vocal changes. Not just jumping between several different singing notes, but jumping between singing and screaming so quickly AND maintaining the lung capacity to get through it all. I sang through this song about 5 times before keeping the last take. Just improving on certain things each time. I think it turned out pretty rad! Hope you enjoy it."

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). The collective of heavy-hitting players is at the top of their game recently releasing their debut album, State Of Being. The album features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that center around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Tracklisting:

"State Of Being" (intro)

"Becoming The Enemy" (feat. Johannes Eckerstrom)

"Instinct"

"Dig"

"The Mourning"

"Forgone"

"Breathe"

"The Reign" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"We Never Forget"

"Hollow"

"Persevere"

"Hollow" video: