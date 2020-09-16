IMPERISHABLE Feat. NILE Guitarist Share Teaser For Debut Single “Exclusion Continuum”

Imperishable is a brand new extreme metal band out of South Carolina. Created by Nile guitarist Brian Kingsland, they are off to a solid start with plans to release the EP Revelation In Purity (release date to be determined). Before presenting the final cut, the band is teasing fans with a snippet of their upcoming debut single, “Exclusion Continuum”. The track will be dark, aggressive, and catch the overall feel of the forthcoming EP, which summons riffs molded around power rather than flash. No overthinking, just pure unadulterated metal.

"From a compositional standpoint, Imperishable's mission is to deliver material that is dark and aggressive, yet, memorable. In my opinion, we achieved that objective with Exclusion Continuum," says Kingsland.

Joined by Alex Rush (bass) and Tommy Harrison (drums), the trio is determined to deliver ferocious material while retaining memorable hooks. Grinding, yet, groovy this mindset allows the group to focus on what inspires them; head banging compositions.

