IMPERIUM DEKADENZ To Release When We Are Forgotten Album In August; Teaser For "Absenz Elysium" Music Video Posted

Germany's Imperium Dekadenz will release their sixth full-length album, When We Are Forgotten, on August 30 via Napalm Records. The album was recorded at Iguana Studios and the band's ID-Studios. The songs were mixed and mastered by Christoph Brandes.

The album will be available in digital, digipak, and LP formats, along with additional bundle options and a limited-edition boxset. Pre-orders begin Wednesday, June 12. A teaser for the upcoming "Absenz Elysium" video, out this Wednesday (June 12) can be found below.

The album artwork was designed in cooperation with Alejandro Tedin at Heresie Graphics.

Tracklisting:

"When We Are Forgotten"

"Bis Ich Bin"

"My Solace I (Choirs Of Solitude)"

"Trauma"

"A Cave Called Wisdom"

"Transcendence"

"Seance"

"Absenz Elysium"

"My Solace II (Paths Of Perception)"

"Reverie"

"Frozen In Time"

"Behold The Flames Of Time" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Owl Of The Black Forest" (only available on special CD in boxset)

"Absenz Elysium" video teaser: