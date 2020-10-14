IMPIETY Ink Deal With Listenable Records; New Album Due In 2021

Black death metal band, Impiety, descended upon earth 1990, Bedok South - Singapore, under influence from early Bathory, Possessed, Sarcofago and old extreme cult bands. 30 infernal years on and founding frontbeast Shyaithan (bass/guitars/vocals) who composes every opus the band has unleashed, continues defiantly to crush all boundaries, pushing extremity beyond limits, conjuring much success over the course of the band’s firm infernal dominion.

With such an incredible history and an uncompromising catalog of 25 releases and counting, having also toured extensively throughout the world as headliner as well as co-headliner, playing many major festivals worldwide, Impiety have gathered an immense amount of die hard followers.

Watch out for Impiety's most diabolical work to date on Listenable Records in 2021, and definitely one of the most intense and exciting death metal release of the year.

Impiety are:

Shyaithan - Bass/Vocals

Iszar - Guitars

Adzrin - Guitars

Dizazter - Drums