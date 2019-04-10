IMPLORE Begin Recording New Album; Introduce New Band Member CAROL LIEB

With a solid amount of shows on their backs, Implore has built a name from the trenches of the underground squats to major European summer festivals, from DIY tours to supporting household names in the extreme music and touring all around the globe.

Their main goal has always been to play live, since they established themselves in 2013 in the city of Hamburg, Germany. The constant touring led to many line-up and location changes. The band found a final form in 2019 with the addition of Carol Lieb on Bass, Markus Matzinger (ex-guitar – now drums), Eduard Petrolillo on guitars and Gabriel Dubko taking care of the vocals duties.

Implore is currently working on their third LP, due to be out in late fall 2019 via Century Media Records.

Implore line-up:

Gabriel Dubko – vocals

Eduard Petrolillo – guitars

Carol Lieb – bass

Markus Matzinger – drums