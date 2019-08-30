IMPLORE Release New Single "Never Again" Feat. AT THE GATES Frontman TOMAS LINDBERG; Audio

On September 27, international grindcore-death-punk force, Implore, will release their third studio album, Alienated Despair. The album's second single "Never Again", featuring At The Gates frontman Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg, is available for streaming below.

Alienated Despair will be available as Ltd. CD Edition, black LP and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Faculties Of Time"

"Abandoned Desires"

"Parallax"

"All Is Not Lost Is Long Forgotten"

"The Constant Dissonance"

"Never Again" (feat. Tomas Lindberg)

"All Consuming Filth"

"Let The Pleasure Destroy Me"

"In Apathetic Isolation"

"The Venom Comes In Droves"

"Despondency"

"Never Again" (feat. Tomas Lindberg):

"All Consuming Filth" lyric video:

Teaser:

To support the release of Alienated Despair Implore will take off on a tour throughout Europe in September.

“We’re very excited to bring our new album on tour around Europe, visiting some new cities and going back to some of our favorite ones. “Alienated Despair” is our heaviest record and we can’t wait to bring this sonic violence to the stages, delivering our most aggressive and intense shows to date” - Petro (Guitars)

Dates:

September

27 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Wurzburg, Germany - Immerhin

29 - Weimar, Germany - Gerber 3

30 - Hasselt, Belgium - Café de Witte Non

October

1 - Le Havre, France - The McDaids

2 - Rennes, France - Mondo Bizarro

4 - Paris, France - Le Klub

5 - Wuppertal, Germany - AZ

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Kapperfeld

7 - Bern, Switzerland - Cafete

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk21

9 - Chiuppano, Italy - Bar Castello

10 - Graz, Austria - EKH

12 - Linz, Austria - Kapu

Implore lineup:

Gabriel Dubko - vocals

Eduard Petrolillo - guitars

Carol Lieb - bass

Markus Matzinger - drums

(Photo - Doris Himmelbauer)