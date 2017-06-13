IN FLAMES Announce European / UK Tour With FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, OF MICE & MEN
June 13, 2017, an hour ago
In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November/December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (June 16th) at 10 AM at inflames.com.
Tour dates:
November
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle
22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **
December
2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle
4 - Paris, France - Olympia **
5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **
14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*
15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **
17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **
18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **
20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **
21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **
** With Of Mice & Men