IN FLAMES Announce European / UK Tour With FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, OF MICE & MEN

In Flames have announced that they’ll be touring across the UK and Europe this November/December with Five Finger Death Punch and special guests Of Mice & Men. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (June 16th) at 10 AM at inflames.com.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle

22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

24 - Oberhausen, Germany - KP Arena

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin **

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion **

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Padova, Italy - Geox Theatre **

December

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - HMH Schleyerhalle

4 - Paris, France - Olympia **

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal **

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle **

14 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto*

15 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live **

17 - Birmingham, UK - BCA **

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro **

20 - Leeds, UK - 2Leeds Arena **

21 - London, UK - Wembley Arena **

** With Of Mice & Men