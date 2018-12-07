IN FLAMES Launch New Gin, Signature Tonic

Gin Flames We Trust: the Swedes have announced two new products. Their very own In Flames Tonic is out now, available at this location. And their newest gin, IKON No13, will launch next Friday, December 14th at Systembolaget. Combine both for the ultimate experience.

Characterized by its enhanced juniper flavours and bottled at 43% abv, IKON No13 is the band’s way of introducing craft gin as a high-quality drink and finding the right balance, where vocalist Anders Fridén has been hands-on in every step of the process.

According to Fridén, the driving force behind the tonic, “If you want to make a great drink properly, the ingredients are very important. Sure, you can throw something together quickly, but the whole experience becomes so much better and nicer when you work with good stuff. I guess that’s the same with everything really, and that’s why it felt right to work with Ekobryggeriet when we wanted to produce a tonic of our own. Working with people who care as much about their product as much as we care about our music is incredibly important to us. It’s been a very rewarding experience to experiment and create what we think is the ultimate compliment to your favourite drink. Created with devotion and meant to be drunk the same way… cheers!”

Learn more at Brands For Fans.

Returning to music, In Flames, will release their new single, "I Am Above", on December 14th via Nuclear Blast Records. A teaser for the song's music video, directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, can be seen below.

In Flames recently announced their second annual two-day festival, Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm Is Burning), happening August 2nd and 3rd, 2019. The lineup is to be announced, but fans can expect another two-night performance with In Flames headlining and a variety of today’s top metal and rock artists.

Borgholm Brinner will again take place in the unique setting of the Borgholm Castle on the island of Öland, Sweden. Fans can purchase tickets and VIP packages via BorgholmBrinner.se. Watch the official trailer for Borgholm Brinner below.

“This first year doing Borgholm Brinner was such a surreal moment in our career. It’s always been a dream to do something of that caliber, and it was more magical and special than we could have ever imagined. Being the first festival to take place on the Borgholm castle grounds was exciting and also taught us a lot about what we can do to make next year an even better experience for fans. We’re really excited and thankful to everyone who continues to follow our music and stay with us on this journey. In Jesterheads We Trust.” - Vocalist and co-curator of Borgholm Brinner, Anders Fridén.