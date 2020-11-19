IN FLAMES Release "Stay With Me" Music Video In Support Of #UnitedWeWillMosh Effort, Raising Awareness For Organizations Supporting Music Venues And Crews During Pandemic

Sweaty circle pits. Screaming every lyric until your throat is raw. Jumping off a stage into a sea of strangers with whom you share such a strong, unspoken bond with that you know they’ve got your back. Remember live shows? In Flames is bringing us back to life before COVID in their new video for “Stay With Me”, the closing track on their 2019 album I, The Mask to remind us all that we must come together to support those behind the scenes in order to return to the pit.

Teaming up with Save Our Stages (US), Let The Music Play (UK), Save Live Events Now (US), Stagehand (UK), Red Alert (DE) and more, the video brings you back to the energy a live show brings and the community each one creates. In a call to action to save live events, In Flames believes that United We Will Mosh.

Fans can also directly support In Flames crew members by purchasing a limited #UnitedWeWillMosh t-shirt, which proceeds will go to the long time roadies, accompanied by new winter items available today at inflames.com/shop

Fans can find donation links supported by the #UnitedWeWillMosh Campaign in multiple territories below:

- Save Our Stages (US)

- Let The Music Play (UK)

- Stagehand (UK)

- Red Alert (DE)

- Save Live Events Now (US)

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)