IN FLAMES - "The Clayman Returns!"; Video Teaser

In Flames have released the video teaser below, along with the short message: "After 20 years... the Clayman returns! Coming summer 2020. Stay tuned for more info on June 5th."

Clayman is In Flames' fifth studio album, released via Nuclear Blast in July 2000.

Celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band, In Flames recently entered a worldwide partnership with Nuclear Blast for the band’s celebrated back catalog, which features 13 groundbreaking fan-favorite records like Colony (1999), Whoracle (1997) and Clayman (2000).

Having released the previous two albums, Battles and I, The Mask, with Nuclear Blast in Europe only, this marks the first time In Flames has worked with Nuclear Blast worldwide since the release of Soundtrack To Your Escape (2004).

Vocalist Anders Fridén states: “We’ve been working with Nuclear Blast for our entire career in some sort of capacity, so it was only fitting to sign with them Worldwide when we could. We’re excited for our future together which adds to a successful past.”



Nuclear Blast states: “Nuclear Blast and In Flames have something in common: both powerhouses met in the early days, became successful together and then went separate ways. Now, in 2020, the entire legacy of In Flames returns home and we couldn’t be more thrilled at the prospect of an extensive campaign and most important, a rekindled relationship with one of our favorite bands of all time, the mighty In Flames!”

Watch a video trailer below:

(Photo - William Felch/WombatFire)