IN THE FIRE – Members Of RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER, AZURE EMOTE Join Forces In New Band

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions has welcomed Pennsylvania's intense black/death/doom/thrash act In The Fire to the roster with the new album Volatile Beings.

In The Fire consists of members of Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Total Fucking Destruction, and Azure Emote. Volatile Beings is the pummeling debut release from this powerful act, featuring eight tracks of pure intensity. Blending thrashing death and blackened doom, In The Fire mix cellar-dwelling screams from the incinerator with pulverizing riffage, affixing speed and groove with crucifying conviction.

Volatile Beings features album artwork courtesy of Mike Hrubovcak (Mortician, Pathology, Mortal Decay, Six Feet Under, Monstrosity) of Visual Darkness. Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Feral”

“The Devil In The Mirror”

“Into Battle”

“Channel”

“In The Fire”

“Techno-Sociopathic De-Evolution”

“Inside Out”

“The Poisoned Rye”

