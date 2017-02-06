IN THIS MOMENT Announces Half God Half Devi' Tour; MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, AVATAR, GEMINI SYNDROME To Support
February 6, 2017, an hour ago
In This Moment be hitting the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.
Ticket pre-sales start tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7th) and general on-sale this Friday (February 10th). More info here.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot Entertainment Complex
9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Nightclub 16+
11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground
12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
May
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium