IN THIS MOMENT Announces Half God Half Devi' Tour; MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, AVATAR, GEMINI SYNDROME To Support

In This Moment be hitting the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.

Ticket pre-sales start tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7th) and general on-sale this Friday (February 10th). More info here.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

8 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot Entertainment Complex

9 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Nightclub 16+

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground

12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium