IN THIS MOMENT - "Black Wedding" Featuring JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Streaming

In This Moment releasd their sixth album, Ritual, on Friday, July 21st. The album includes the song "Black Wedding" featuring guest vocals by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. Check out the official stream of the song below.

In This Moment guitarist Chris Howarth recently guested on Metal Wani to talk about the album and "Black Wedding". Check out the interview below.

Produced by longtime collaborator - and multiple Grammy Award nominee - Kevin Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne), Ritual sees In This Moment pushing their inimitably dark sound forward with a provocative sense of pervading doom and metallic blues power.

Highlights include a dramatic reimagination of Phil Collins' classic "In The Air Tonight" as well as "Black Wedding," a walk down the aisle of musical madness that sees lead singer Maria Brink sharing the mic with legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

"It's like we're going into the next realm," says Brink. "I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength. I've never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it's without overt sexuality. It's that deeper serious fire inside of my heart."

"When fans hear this, I want them to feel the music, whether they take away sadness, anger, or happiness," adds lead guitarist Chris Howorth. "As a kid, I remember listening to records and putting them on repeat over and over again. I'd love for the world to listen and absorb this as a piece of work."

Ritual tracklisting:

“Salvation”

“Oh Lord”

“Black Wedding” (feat. Rob Halford)

“In The Air Tonight”

“Joan Of Arc”

“River Of Fire”

“Witching Hour”

“Twin Flames”

“Half God Half Devil”

“No Me Importa”

“Roots”

“Lay Your Gun Down”

“Roots” lyric video:

“Oh Lord” video:

"Oh Lord” live video:

Trailer: