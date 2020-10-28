IN THIS MOMENT Premier "As Above, So Below" Music Video

In This Moment released their seventh album, Mother, earlier this year via Roadrunner/Atlantic. The album is available here. The band has just dropped the sanguine video for "As Above So Below." Watch it below.

"We are so excited to show the world the magic we created with handsomedevilspuppets and Jeremy Saffer," says frontwoman Maria Brink. "It was a challenging time to bring a music video together with everything that's been going on, so we had to get creative. We are so thrilled with the outcome and that we had to push ourselves out of our box to manifest this video. We feel grateful to collaborate with other artists and to be able to bring 'As Above So Below' to life for all of you. Enjoy."

In This Moment are known to spend most of their time on the road, bringing their epic and extraordinary live shows to their legion of dedicated fans. The band had to postpone its planned spring 2020 headline tour with Black Veil Brides and DED due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for futures update regarding rescheduled dates.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)