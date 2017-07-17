IN THIS MOMENT Reveal Fall 2017 Tour Plans; Lyric Video For Cover Of PHIL COLLINS’ “In The Air Tonight” Streaming

In This Moment will remain incredibly busy upon releasing their new album Ritual, out July 21st. The band is currently in the middle of a headline tour in support of the album and will stay on the road through the rest of 2017.

In This Moment has announced that they will continue their Half God, Half Devil headline tour this fall, which will also see them making appearances at major fall festivals. Joining In This Moment on this leg will be Of Mice & Men, who will serve as direct support. Avatar will open the shows.

The tour kicks of on September 22nd in Salt Lake City and runs through November. Fans can also plan to catch "can't miss" sets at festivals: Rock Allegiance (Philadelphia), Louder Than Life (Louisville), Open Air (Houston), and Aftershock (Sacramento).

Tour dates:

September

22 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

23 - High Elevation Rock Festival - Greenwood Village, CO @

25 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

26 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

27 - Wings Stadium - Kalamazoo, MI

29 - Shrine Mosque - Springfield, MO

30 - Tulsa State Fair - Tulsa, OK @

October

1 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY @

3 - Stanley Theatre - Utica, NY

4 - PlayStation Theater - New York, NY

6 - Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

7 - Rock Allegiance - Camden, NJ @

8 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

10 - The National - Richmond, VA

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

13 - The Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

14 - Houston Open Air - The Woodlands, TX @

18 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

21 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

22 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA @

25 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

27 - Revolution Center - Garden City, ID

28 - Knitting Factory – Spokane - Spokane, WA

29 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

31 - The Moore - Seattle, WA

November

1 - The Toyota Ice Arena - Kennewick, WA

8 - The District - Sioux Falls, SD

10 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

January

21 - Shiprocked - Orlando, FL @



@ - festival date

In This Moment have released a lyric video for the band’s cover of the Phil Collins classic, “In The Air Tonight”, available for streaming below.

Ritual will be released by Atlantic Records in partnership with Roadrunner Records and is available for pre-order now. Exclusive pre-order bundles, which include custom In This Moment branded rosary beads, are available now at the band's webstore.

Produced by longtime collaborator - and multiple Grammy Award nominee - Kevin Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne), Ritual sees In This Moment pushing their inimitably dark sound forward with a provocative sense of pervading doom and metallic blues power.

Highlights include a dramatic reimagination of Phil Collins' classic "In The Air Tonight" as well as "Black Wedding," a walk down the aisle of musical madness that sees lead singer Maria Brink sharing the mic with legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

"It's like we're going into the next realm," says Brink. "I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength. I've never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it's without overt sexuality. It's that deeper serious fire inside of my heart."

"When fans hear this, I want them to feel the music, whether they take away sadness, anger, or happiness," adds lead guitarist Chris Howorth. "As a kid, I remember listening to records and putting them on repeat over and over again. I'd love for the world to listen and absorb this as a piece of work."

Ritual tracklisting:

“Salvation”

“Oh Lord”

“Black Wedding” (feat. Rob Halford)

“In The Air Tonight”

“Joan Of Arc”

“River Of Fire”

“Witching Hour”

“Twin Flames”

“Half God Half Devil”

“No Me Importa”

“Roots”

“Lay Your Gun Down”

“In The Air Tonight” lyric video:

“Roots” lyric video:

“Oh Lord” video:

"Oh Lord” live video:

Trailer:

Summer tour dates:

July

19 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

23 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Center

25 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center

28 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

29 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium

30 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

August

1 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

3 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium

4 - Sturgis, SD - Ironhorse Saloon

5 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street