IN THIS MOMENT To Release New Album This Summer - "It's A Little More Stripped Down, Maybe Swampy And Bluesy, But Still Metal"
April 11, 2017, 27 minutes ago
In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth recently guested on the Razor 94.7 program Cutter's RockCast. Howorth discusses the band's current Half God Half Devil and reveals the band has a new album ready to go, the follow-up to 2014's Black Widow, with plans to release it this summer. Check out the interview below.
Listen to "Episode 10: In This Moment's Chris Howorth" on Spreaker.
On September 17th 2016, In This Moment played Tokyo, Japan. The band has uploaded live footage of the songs "Black Widow", "Blood", and "Sick Like Me" from that evening's set.
In This Moment are on the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.
Tour dates:
April
11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground
12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE
16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
May
2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium