IN THIS MOMENT To Release New Album This Summer - "It's A Little More Stripped Down, Maybe Swampy And Bluesy, But Still Metal"

In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth recently guested on the Razor 94.7 program Cutter's RockCast. Howorth discusses the band's current Half God Half Devil and reveals the band has a new album ready to go, the follow-up to 2014's Black Widow, with plans to release it this summer. Check out the interview below.

Listen to "Episode 10: In This Moment's Chris Howorth" on Spreaker.

On September 17th 2016, In This Moment played Tokyo, Japan. The band has uploaded live footage of the songs "Black Widow", "Blood", and "Sick Like Me" from that evening's set.

In This Moment are on the road with Motionless In White, Avatar, and Gemini Syndrome as support this April and May.

Tour dates:

April

11 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground

12 - Kansas City, MI - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

15 - Columbus, OH - Express LIVE

16 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May

2 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium