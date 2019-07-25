IN THOUSAND LAKES Stream New Song "Into The Mirror" From Evolution EP

Spanish melodic death metal band, In Thousand Lakes, have just revealed the cover art, tracklisting and first advance single of what will be their new seven-song EP, entitled Evolution, which will be released through Xtreem Music on September 25th.

Evolution contains six new tracks and a cover version of "Breaking The Chains" by Dokken, for which they collaborated with guitarist by Pedro J. Monge (Vhaldemar) and vocalist Leire Tejada. 

Tracklisting:

"Murder Castle"
"N.W.O."
"Into The Mirror"
"Black History"
"Proteus"
"Love And Death"
"Breaking The Chains" (Dokken cover)

"Into The Mirror":

For further details, visit In Thousand Lakes on Facebook



