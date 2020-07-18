IN/VERTIGO Release Video For "Take It" From Sex, Love & Chaos EP

Calgary hard rockers In/Vertigo have just released their debut EP Sex, Love & Chaos through Rockshots Records. The four-song collection portrays In/Vertigo's intensity, drive, and relentless ear drilling musical expressions. It's a result of their sound, says the band, "Sexy, passionate and chaotic. All the songs represent these three things in one or more ways. We want to get their hearts pumping, and veins throbbing. We want to be the soundtrack to your sex life, social life, your highs, your lows, and your deepest introspective moments."

In celebration of the EP's release, the band is sharing their new music video for the track "Take It":

The band explains the track: "This was one of the first songs we wrote as a band, it has stood the test of time because it best represented early on where we were going musically. We have recorded 3-4 versions of this track leading us to this final version. The song deals with confidence in leaving a shitty situation and moving on with one's self."

Their self-titled demo, recorded under Ronnie Champagne (Alice In Chains, Jane's Addiction, Social Distortion) had a limited run of 500 copies and subsequently sold out. Their four-song debut EP promises to be a rude awakening in the current hard rock drought.

In/Vertigo is the quintessential rock n' roll act, who comes in with a sonic molotov cocktail of sound, aimed at the music world who unapologetically thirsts for classic/hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"Chains"

"Bad Enemy"

"The Night"

"Take It"

"The Night":

"Bad Enemy":

Get your copy of Sex, Love & Chaos now at this location.