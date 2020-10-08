INCANTATION Post "Guardians From The Primeval" Bass Playthrough Video

Relapse Records, the label for death metal pioneers Incantation, have posted a bass playthrough video for the song "Guardians From The Primeval", taken from the band's new album, Sect Of Vile Divinities. Check it out below.

Incantation recently shared the third single and official “Entrails Of The Hag Queen” music video from Sect Of Vile Divinities, released August 21st. Watch the Nader Sadek (Morbid Angel) directed video below.

Says the band: "We present another offering unleashed from Sect of Vile Divinities, aptly named ‘Fury’s Manifesto'. A more crushing choice from the album to express blasphemy towards religious ethics and its failure to the very evil that the faiths themselves created.”

Sect Of Vile Divinities is available on CD/LP/Digital. Physical orders are available here, and Digital Downloads/Streaming here.

For over 30 years Incantation has consistently remained one of the underground's most influential and respected artists in the genre. True to form, Sect Of Vile Divinities sees the legendary band adhering to the ways of the old school, unleashing twisted, mangled, and utterly disgusting death metal once again.

A pitch-black mix of unrelenting death metal and imposing funeral doom, each track on Sect Of Vile Divinities is a dirge dedicated to different ancient evils across various cultures. At a point where the world's most vile converge, tracks such as "Propitiation" see the band's driving riffs and pummeling drums crush the very foundations of religious zealotry, while standouts such as "Entrails Of The Hag Queen" and "Fury's Manifesto" champion no-frills death metal in its purest form.

Tracklisting:

"Ritual Impurity (Seven Of The Sky Is One)"

"Propitiation"

"Entrails Of The Hag Queen"

"Guardians From The Primeval"

"Black Fathom’s Fire"

"Ignis Fatuus"

"Chant Of Formless Dread"

"Shadow-Blade Masters Of Tempest And Maelstrom"

"Scribes Of The Stygian"

"Unborn Ambrosia"

"Fury’s Manifesto"

"Siege Hive"

"Entrails Of The Hag Queen" video:

"Fury's Manifesto" video:

"Propitiation" lyric video: