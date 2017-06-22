INCANTATION Release “Rites Of The Locust” Guitar Playthrough Video

A guitar playthrough video for the song “Rites Of The Locust” from legendary blasphemers Incantation has been unleashed (view below).

The song, a weapon of anti-biblical proportions, is one of eleven new tracks engineered to showcase the band's inherent - and unrivaled - musical, lyrical, and visual depravity on their forthcoming 10th studio album, entitled Profane Nexus. The album drops on August 11th via Relapse Records, the very same label that released the band's suffocating-yet-groundbreaking debut effort, Onward To Golgotha, over a half century ago.

Incantation founding father, John McEntee, had this to say regarding the direction of the video: "With the advent of 360-video visualizer technology, we were able to convey the song's powerful imagery alongside the intensity of the music. This song is an example of one of the more aggressive songs on the album. We feel it's the perfect representation of death metal and everything an Incantation fan wants. Rage motherfuckers!"

Embodying a dizzying array of blasphemous tracks - culminating in sacrilegious conquests, crushing dirges, and vile riffing - Profane Nexus is an obliterating-ly heavy execution of disgusting death metal that further solidifies the band as one of extreme music's most influential and consistently hailed artists of the past thirty years.

Recorded at the band's own Incantation Studios in Johnstown, PA and mixed/mastered by Dan Swanö (Bloodbath, Asphyx, Dark Funeral), Profane Nexus is perhaps the finest example of pummeling death metal and disemboweling funeral doom ever conceived.

Order Profane Nexus on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records at this location.

Cover art, titled Draping The Tar Monster, by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

“Muse”

“Rites Of The Locust”

“Visceral Hexahedron”

“The Horns Of Gefrin”

“Incorporeal Despair”

“Xipe Totec”

“Lus Sepulcri”

“Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God”

“Messiah Nostrum”

“Omens To The Altar Of Onyx”

“Ancients Arise”

“Rites Of The Locust” guitar playthrough video:

“Rites Of The Locust” video:

See Incantation destroy North America this summer alongside Swedish black metal legends, Marduk. Stay tuned for a full list of dates and locations.

Incantation are also set to appear at this year's edition of Brutal Assault Festival, which takes place August 8th through 12th, 2017 at Old Army Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic.

(Top photo - Scott Kinkade)