INCITE Announce New Guitarist ELI SANTANA; UK Shows Booked For January

US metal beasts, Incite, have announced eight headline UK shows in January 2020, in support of their latest album, Built To Destroy. The UK run kicks off on January 11 in Bournemouth and wraps up on January 20 in London. Incite will be joined on all dates by special guests Sworn Amongst and Death Remains.

Incite frontman Richie Cavalera states, "UK metalheads!! We’re starting 2020 real heavy with a killer headline run with our brothers in Sworn Amongst and Death Remains! These shows are going to be ragers, so don’t miss out!!! We will be announcing the European dates for this tour very soon!"

This will also be the first chance for UK fans to see Incite performing with their new guitarist (pictured above), who was revealed late last night as Eli Santana (Huntress, Holy Grail), replacing Dru Rome.

Richie adds, "Incite family, we welcome with a huge hell yes Eli Santana as our new guitar shredder. He brings an awesome vibe and incredible guitar skills to the band. We couldn’t be happier to see where this new chapter will take us!"

UK dates:

January

11 - Bournmouth, UK - The Anvil

12 - Bridgewater, UK - Cobblestones

15 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

16 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

17 - Manchester, UK - Star & Garter

18 - Nottingham, UK - Alberts

19 - Exeter, UK - Cavern

20 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy 2

(Photo - Incite)