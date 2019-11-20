INCITE Announce New Guitarist ELI SANTANA; UK Shows Booked For January
November 20, 2019, an hour ago
US metal beasts, Incite, have announced eight headline UK shows in January 2020, in support of their latest album, Built To Destroy. The UK run kicks off on January 11 in Bournemouth and wraps up on January 20 in London. Incite will be joined on all dates by special guests Sworn Amongst and Death Remains.
Incite frontman Richie Cavalera states, "UK metalheads!! We’re starting 2020 real heavy with a killer headline run with our brothers in Sworn Amongst and Death Remains! These shows are going to be ragers, so don’t miss out!!! We will be announcing the European dates for this tour very soon!"
This will also be the first chance for UK fans to see Incite performing with their new guitarist (pictured above), who was revealed late last night as Eli Santana (Huntress, Holy Grail), replacing Dru Rome.
Richie adds, "Incite family, we welcome with a huge hell yes Eli Santana as our new guitar shredder. He brings an awesome vibe and incredible guitar skills to the band. We couldn’t be happier to see where this new chapter will take us!"
UK dates:
January
11 - Bournmouth, UK - The Anvil
12 - Bridgewater, UK - Cobblestones
15 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
16 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
17 - Manchester, UK - Star & Garter
18 - Nottingham, UK - Alberts
19 - Exeter, UK - Cavern
20 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy 2
(Photo - Incite)