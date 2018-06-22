INCITE Announces Burn & Shred North American Headline Tour Dates

Heavy metal purveyors Incite have announced their upcoming North American Burn & Shred headline tour, featuring support from Aethere (Aug 10 - Sept 8) and Lody Kong (Sept 14 - Sept 28). The two-leg tour will begin on August 10th in Austin, TX and visit several major North American cities, ending on September 28th in the band's hometown of Phoenix, AZ. Tickets will be available via each individual venue. See below for all current tour dates, and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!

Vocalist Richie Cavalera says, "We're fired up to be hitting every corner of North America on what will be our most extensive headline tour yet! Bringing the metal with us will be Aethere and Lody Kong, so come rage with us. You might even hear a new song or two! Keep it heavy and get ready to Burn & Shred!

Incite also just finished the recording process on their next full-length album, which is set to be released soon. Fans should stay tuned for more information on the impending release. Cavalera says, "The new album is a wrap! It's all about keeping it brutal for all the metalheads. We've got an album full of ragers - it's definitely heavy as shit with some new surprises in the guitar shredding department, and our special guest vocalists - which you'll hear about soon - killed it. We're pumped to release this album to the world."

Incite Burn & Shred Tour

Leg One with Aethere

August

10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

11 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club

13 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge

14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

16 - Lansing, MI - Mac's Club

17 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class

19 - Rochester, NY - Bugjar

21 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

22 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

23 - Manchester, NH - The Jewel

24 - Montague, MA - RPM Fest

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

28 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

29 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

September

4 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

7 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault *

8 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

*no Aethere

Leg Two w/ Lody Kong

September

14 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar

16 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London

17 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

19 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Funhouse)

22 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

25 - Denver, CO - Streets of London

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

