INCITE Announces Burn & Shred North American Headline Tour Dates
June 22, 2018, an hour ago
Heavy metal purveyors Incite have announced their upcoming North American Burn & Shred headline tour, featuring support from Aethere (Aug 10 - Sept 8) and Lody Kong (Sept 14 - Sept 28). The two-leg tour will begin on August 10th in Austin, TX and visit several major North American cities, ending on September 28th in the band's hometown of Phoenix, AZ. Tickets will be available via each individual venue. See below for all current tour dates, and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!
Vocalist Richie Cavalera says, "We're fired up to be hitting every corner of North America on what will be our most extensive headline tour yet! Bringing the metal with us will be Aethere and Lody Kong, so come rage with us. You might even hear a new song or two! Keep it heavy and get ready to Burn & Shred!
Incite also just finished the recording process on their next full-length album, which is set to be released soon. Fans should stay tuned for more information on the impending release. Cavalera says, "The new album is a wrap! It's all about keeping it brutal for all the metalheads. We've got an album full of ragers - it's definitely heavy as shit with some new surprises in the guitar shredding department, and our special guest vocalists - which you'll hear about soon - killed it. We're pumped to release this album to the world."
Incite Burn & Shred Tour
Leg One with Aethere
August
10 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
11 - Dallas, TX - Curtain Club
13 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge
14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
16 - Lansing, MI - Mac's Club
17 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class
19 - Rochester, NY - Bugjar
21 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club
22 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
23 - Manchester, NH - The Jewel
24 - Montague, MA - RPM Fest
25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
28 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
29 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
September
4 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
7 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault *
8 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
*no Aethere
Leg Two w/ Lody Kong
September
14 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar
16 - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London
17 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
19 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark
20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Funhouse)
22 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
25 - Denver, CO - Streets of London
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red