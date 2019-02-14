INDESTRUCTIBLE NOISE COMMAND Premiere Video For "Fist Go Rek"
February 14, 2019, an hour ago
Connecticut quintet Indestructible Noise Command (I.N.C.) have played uncompromising thrash since 1985 when Erik Barath and Dennis Gergely formed the band in high school. After a pair of albums on a major label, the band took some time off before making a full-on return in 2010.
On March 8th, their fifth full-length album, Terrible Things, will be released. It finds the band returning to their roots: stripped down thrash with a technical edge. The band has just premiered their new video for the song "Fist Go Rek":
Terrible Things artwork and tracklisting:
"Fist Go Rek"
"Identifier"
"Declaration"
"Terrible Things"
"Pledge Of Legions"
"Unscathed"
"Bone Saw Ballet"
"Salmonella"
"Nemesis"
"Devil Of Hearts"
"Declaration":
