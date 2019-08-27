India's SITAR METAL Release "When Time Stands Still" Official Video; Debut EP Available For Pre-Order
Sitar Metal out of India - the first band to feature tapping and all-out shred applied to a sitar - have released an offcial video for the track "When Time Stands Still", taken from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP. Check it out below.
Sitar Metal is the world's first and only sitar-fronted Indian classical / heavy metal fusion band. Follow them via Facebook here.
Pre-order the album using the widget below. The track "It All Ends Here, Vol.2" is currently available for streaming.
Tracklist:
"When Time Stands Still"
"Beyond Me Beyond You"
"We Will Never Exist Again"
"I Am The Wake Up Call"
"It All Ends Here, Vol.2"
"Dreamers We Never Learn"