India's SITAR METAL Release "When Time Stands Still" Official Video; Debut EP Available For Pre-Order

Sitar Metal out of India - the first band to feature tapping and all-out shred applied to a sitar - have released an offcial video for the track "When Time Stands Still", taken from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP. Check it out below.

Sitar Metal is the world's first and only sitar-fronted Indian classical / heavy metal fusion band. Follow them via Facebook here.

Pre-order the album using the widget below. The track "It All Ends Here, Vol.2" is currently available for streaming.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sitarmetal.bandcamp.com/album/sitar-metal" href="http://sitarmetal.bandcamp.com/album/sitar-metal">Sitar Metal by SITAR METAL</a>

Tracklist:

"When Time Stands Still"

"Beyond Me Beyond You"

"We Will Never Exist Again"

"I Am The Wake Up Call"

"It All Ends Here, Vol.2"

"Dreamers We Never Learn"