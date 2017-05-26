Indianapolis’ SACRED LEATHER Signs With Cruz Del Sur Music

Cruz Del Sur Music has inked a recording deal with Indianapolis' Sacred Leather for the release of debut album Ultimate Force. With influences that are surely evident to any heavy metal purist, Sacred Leather's music seems to emerge directly from the early ‘80s, mixing elegant and nostalgic hard rock/ proto metal with the most belligerent side of the traditional NWOBHM sound. The recording of Ultimate Force will start in early September for an expected February 2018 release.

Sacred Leather was created out of necessity, to summon the spirit of the heavy metal forefathers into an age mired in apostasies. Make sure to keep an eye out for the legion of leather. Check out the video for “Prowling Sinner”:

Sacred Leather is:

Wrathchild: vocals

The Devil's Hellion: guitar

The Highway: guitar

Magnus Legrand: bass

Jailhouse: drum