INFECTED RAIN Release "Black Gold" Music Video

Infected Rain will release their fourth studio album, Endorphin, on October 18 via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the single "Black Gold" below.

Says the band: “Should we be or do what they say? What is true beauty nowadays? How many times have you asked yourself these questions? How many times have you felt doubt? The frustration is real. It’s been really hard to hold back the urge to share one more song with you before we release our album Endorphin. Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy every shade of Black Gold.“

Endorphin album details below.

Tracklisting:

"The Earth Mantra"

"Black Gold"

"Symphony Of Trust"

"Pendulum"

"Passerby"

"Lure"

"Victims"

"Walking Dead"

"Taphephonia"

"Storm"

"Storm" lyric video:

"Lure" lyric video:

"The Earth Mantra" video:

Infected Rain is:

Lena - Vocals

Vova - Bass

Sergey - Guitar

Vidick - Guitar

Eugene - Drums

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)