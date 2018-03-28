INFECTUS 13 Featuring Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Release "Break Your Bones" Single; Video Streaming

Infectus 13 has released their first original song since the 2014 single "Enemy At The Gate". The new song, "Break Your Bones", was originally recorded in 2014, where it was put into the pile of original songs being written for the, then, upcoming album Last Rites.

As it is now well known, Sid Falck has faced several health related set-backs over the last 4 years, which caused the planned album to continuously get pushed further and further out into the future. However, as of this release, Infectus 13 has begun looking for locations they can convert into a recording studio, where they will then set up shop, and begin writing all new material, intended to reflect the band as it is, in 2018.

While that takes place, Infectus 13 has decided to re-record the guitars, bass and vocals, on three of the old songs, originally recorded between 2014 - 2016. The band plan to release them as a series of “singles” over the coming months, with no specific release dates yet. The first of these songs is “Break Your Bones” which was released today, Wednesday, March 28th.

The first 200 downloads will be free/name your price. After the 200th download, the song will cost $0.50. The song is available as a download only, and it can be found here.

An accompanying video was created by J. Plaster and GraveTerror Designs, and can be viewed below: