INFECTUS 13 Featuring Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Release Cover Of BLACK SABBATH’s “After All (The Dead)”; Video Streaming

Infectus 13 have released the second in a series of tributes to some of their favourite bands that influenced and inspired them throughout their own careers.

This time it’s Black Sabbath's “After All (The Dead)”, off of the 1992 album, Dehumanizer. Although everyone in the band were originally hesitant to record any songs featuring Dio, out of respect for his unique style and talent, they decided that he has been such a huge influence on everyone involved, that it would be criminal not to pay tribute to the greatest singer and lyricist of all time. The band, again, tried to stay very respectful of the original recording.

The song was mixed by Jörgen Kristensen of Dead Awaken, at Wide Awake Studio in Sweden. This song sees the return of John Gallagher of Raven on bass.

Since these songs will no longer become bonus material for the album, they will not be available for sale. They are simply the band, playing some songs from some of their favourite artists, and putting them on YouTube for people's enjoyment.

The tribute/cover songs were originally meant to be used for bonus material for their debut album, Last Rites, but due to numerous delays because of health issues suffered by Sid Falck, the most recent a back fusion surgery, the band decided to go ahead and release them to their YouTube channel one by one, while Sid recovers and the band can return to the studio to finish recording the last few songs.

All the drum tracks for these tracks were recorded during downtime between 2013 - 2016.

For those living in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Faroe Islands, where the new video has been blocked, an alternative version of the video

with just a static cover picture can be found here.

The band previously released their take on Mötorhead’s “The Hammer” (streaming below). This song also features a guest appearance by Raven’s John Gallagher of Raven on bass.

For more on Infectus 13 go to this location.