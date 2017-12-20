INFECTUS 13 Featuring Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Release Cover Of SLAYER's “South Of Heaven”; Video Streaming

Infectus 13 have uploaded a new video tribute. As the project has been plagued by delays due to Sid Falck's ongoing health problems, it was decided in December of 2016 to start releasing some cover/tribute songs, that had originally been meant as "bonus" material for the eventual album.

The current upload, is a tribute to Slayer, in the form of "South Of Heaven". Like most other musicians in the thrash/power metal genre, the personnel in I13, has been influenced in many ways by the mighty Slayer. From their raw power, brutal "Take no prisoners" attitude, to the sometimes surprisingly melodic passages, to the often overlooked meaning and social commentary in their lyrics. On this release, I13 invited Jörgen Kristensen, guitarist and growler of Swedish death metal band Dead Awaken to contribute.

Says Sid Falck: "We have uploaded the next tribute song to our YouTube channel for those still interested to check out. This will be the next to last "tribute" song we will be putting out. It was my initial intention to put these songs out here now, while I am dealing with forced downtime, for people to at least have something from I13 to enjoy and help fill the downtime, while the writing and recording has been forced to temporarily stop. However, these songs have, quite understandably really, been met with very little interest, so it seems somewhat pointless to keep going on with them. After all, I13 was meant to be an original album project, not a cover band. We therefore have only one more tribute song to go, which I hope will be ready by the end of December. Thanks to those of you who still show an interest."

Further, Sid continues to fight his health demons. Besides a second Lumbar fusion in June of 2017, he also underwent a Bladder Cystoscopy in October, and a partial prostate removal in November. Biopsy results were such that he will be needing regular tests and monitoring. Further, on December 22nd, Sid will undergo further surgery to remove his gall bladder.

In a post on his personal Facebook page, he joked that: "When I signed on to become an organ donor, I didn't expect the donation process to begin this soon. I fully expected it to not come into play until after I croak."

For now, I13 expect to set up studio and resume the writing and recording process around March of 2018. Stay tuned for updates.

For more on Infectus 13 go to this location.